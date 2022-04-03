Positive for COVID-19, Miley Cyrus cancels Grammys party performance

MILEY CYRUS. The singer is seen here posing at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, USA. November 6, 2021.

Miley tells fans: 'I am feeling fine so don't worry about me'

MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus will no longer push through with her originally scheduled Grammy Awards party performance after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter disclosed her condition to the public in a series of Twitter posts on Saturday, April 2.

“Traveling around the world, playing for 100,000 people a night and meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting COVID are pretty high. I have COVID now, but it was definitely worth it,” it read. Cyrus is currently in Latin America for a series of concert tours.

Following her condition, Cyrus said that she’s pulling out of her set performance at the Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards viewing party, which benefits the nonprofit organization Janie’s Fund.

According to PEOPLE, Janie’s Fund was founded by Tyler to “provide hope and healing to girls who have been abused or neglected.”

Cyrus expressed her disappointment in missing the event, saying that it’s a charity that’s “super important” to her and her friend, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. She also assured her fans that she’s “doing fine” and not to worry about her, despite her diagnosis.

The Grammys are happening on Sunday night, April 3 (Monday morning, April 4 in Manila). – Rappler.com