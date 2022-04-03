WATCH: MNL48 makes fierce comeback with ‘No Way Man’

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop group MNL48 made their highly-anticipated comeback on Friday, April 1 with the release of their seventh single No Way Man.

The almost seven-minute video sees the third generation Senbatsu of the Filipino idol group showcasing beautiful visuals and vocals. Member Abby Trinidad is the chosen center girl.

Play Video

“No Way Man” serves as the group’s newest release following their sixth single, “River,” which came out in November 2020.

During the press conference for the 2022 PPOP CONVENTION, which MNL48 will be attending, the members said that they really prepared for the newest single “No Way Man” since it’s something they consider as a gift to their fans – MNLoves.

“Sobra kaming nag-work hard for this. One year in the making siya. One year naming pinaghandaan. At masasabi po namin na it’s worth it, (We really worked hard for this. It’s one year in the making, one year of preparations. And we can say that it’s worth it,)” MNL48 said. – Rappler.com