MONSTA X security staff member dies during US tour

MANILA, Philippines – Starship Entertainment confirmed on Monday, June 13, that a staff member of MONSTA X’s security team died during the K-pop group’s US concert tour.

“We cannot hide our sorrow about the sudden unfortunate loss of someone who has worked with all their heart and soul,” reads the statement, as translated by Soompi.

According to the agency, the security staff member had accompanied them for MONSTA X’s 2022 No Limit US Tour, which ran from May 21 to June 11.

Starship Entertainment did not disclose the cause of death but asked fans to send their condolences to the family.

The agency also urged the public to refrain from making speculations or spreading false rumors. It gave an assurance that it made every effort to handle everything in Korea with the company that the employee was affiliated with.

“We will do our best for the funeral procedures so that no negligence is shown,” Starship Entertainment added.

Five members of the K-pop boy group, Joohoney, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and I.M., visited New York City, Fairfax, Detroit, Chicago, Sunrise in Florida, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Phoenix, and Los Angeles for their tour. MONSTA X’s group leader Shownoo is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment in South Korea. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.