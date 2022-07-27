Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat lead 2022 MTV VMA nominations

K-pop acts BTS, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN are also among the nominees

MANILA, Philippines – MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Wednesday, July 27.

Leading this year’s roster of nominees are Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd with five nominations each.

Jack and Lil Nas X were both nominated for their collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY,” which made its world premiere live on the 2021 VMAs stage. Kendrick, meanwhile, is nominated for the first time since 2018.

Other nominees in key categories include Lizzo, who is vying for the Artist of the Year and Song of the Year titles with “About Damn Time,” Adele, who is nominated for Song of the Year with “Easy on Me,” and SEVENTEEN, who earns a nomination for Best New Artist.

Madonna, one of the most-awarded artists in MTV history with 20 wins, has earned her 69th nomination for Madame X, the documentary concert film that chronicles her Madame X tour in 2020.

A number of K-pop acts also made their way to the line-up of nominees this year, with BTS earning four nominations and SEVENTEEN receiving three nominations.

BLACKPINK, ITZY, TWICE, and Stray Kids also earned nominations, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa getting a nod for her solo release, LALISA.

Here’s the full list of 2022 MTV VMA nominees:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Shenseea – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-pop

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

The 2022 VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists through MTV’s website. Voting is open until Friday, August 19, with the poll for Best New Artist remaining open until the show begins. – Rappler.com