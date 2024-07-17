Munimuni on ‘Alegorya’ and the art of music

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ahead of their ‘Alegorya’ concert, Munimuni speaks to Rappler about the creation of their new album, what it was like to prepare for their show, and how they’ve evolved as a band

MANILA, Philippines – Munimuni has undoubtedly established itself as a household name in the local music scene.

With their unique instrumentals and profound lyricism, the band has grown to become one of the most well-loved OPM acts among local gig-goers – forming a tight-knit community of listeners, or their very own Komunidad, in the process.

It’s pretty difficult to miss recognizing their music, even though it’s your first time hearing it play again after a while. Fittingly, five years have already passed since Munimuni staged their last major concert in 2019 to mark the release of their Kulayan Natin album.

Much has happened since then, including the release of their sophomore album – Alegorya – and another major concert slated to go along with it.

On creating the ‘Alegorya’ album

A nod to Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, Alegorya is a 12-track album that was several years in the making. It’s a culmination of songs that were already released as singles years prior, as well as some never-before-heard tracks – all of which paint a vast range of narratives.

“Basically, we already had an intention of turning it into an album [for] almost two years. That’s why technically there are songs there that are from way before,” Munimuni’s guitarist and vocalist Adj Jiao told Rappler in a mix of English and Filipino at a press conference.

OPM band Munimuni at a press conference for their upcoming ‘Alegorya’ concert.Juno Reyes/Rappler

Alegorya – both the album and the song in particular – take on the themes of “looking at the world and our human selves a bit deeper” and “going beyond what’s on the surface.”

“Siguro ‘yung pinaka-inspirasyon for writing ‘yung Alegorya song is having seen certain places sa Pilipinas na pang-mayaman, and naco-contrast mo siya sa everyday life ng common Filipino na sobrang stark ng difference,” Adj shared, adding that the song Alegorya was intentionally placed right in the middle of the album to showcase this.

(I guess the inspiration for writing the song Alegorya is having seen certain places in the Philippines that are for the rich, and you can contrast that with the everyday lives of common Filipinos where there’s a really stark difference.)

“Music in general as an art is always perceived as something that should be beautiful. Minsan, ‘yung messages beyond that ay hindi maganda, in the sense na mabigat ‘yung pinagmumulan or pangit ‘yung pinagmumulan. Pero nilagay siya in a painting na maganda. Parang ginagawa mong maganda ‘yung isang bagay na puwedeng pangit,” flutist and vocalist Owen Castro added.

(Sometimes, the messages beyond that aren’t beautiful, in the sense that its origins are heavy or it comes from an ugly place. But it’s placed in a beautiful painting. It’s like you’re turning something that may be seen as ugly into something beautiful.)

It’s presumably this authenticity that gives Munimuni’s music its timelessness, so much so that matter what sentiment the band is trying to convey in any given song, listeners will always be in for an experience.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the five-piece band has amassed countless memorable encounters with their fans, who would often confide in them about how their music has helped lift them out of dark places.

“Siguro ‘yun din ‘yung beauty ng pagiging open namin sa songs. Parang nagiging open din ‘yung listeners to share their personal experiences. Ngayon ko lang narealize na na-a-appreciate ko ‘yung fact na ‘yun,” Munimuni’s drummer Josh Tumaliuan said.

(I guess that’s also the beauty of being open in our songs. It’s like our listeners also become open to sharing their personal experiences. I only realized and came to appreciate that fact now.)

The band’s evolution

The “Alegorya” concert is also bound to be a special one. Aside from being set to have special performances by notable names in the local music scene, it will also mark the longest set the band will ever play so far.

Munimuni’s guitarist Ben Ayes shared that even before they settled on a final date for the concert, they already began practicing – knowing that it was going to be a lengthy ride.

“It’s one thing to perform in weekly gigs where your set is 45 minutes, and it’s another thing to play continuously for almost three hours. It’s a very new thing for us, so the preparation really took a long time,” Owen said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Duration aside, however, the concert is set to be a symbolic homecoming for the band. Having been formed in UP Diliman, Munimuni is returning to its alma mater years later, at a point in their careers where they’ve amassed a loyal following.

From the time Munimuni staged its “Kulayan Natin” concert in 2019 to the lead-up to its 2024 “Alegorya” concert, the band has also evolved as musicians – with its members being more open to exploring their musical creativity.

“I know na nile-label kami in some way as indie-folk or folk-pop or makata-pop, and kung ano man ‘yung usual na tawag. But I think for this record, nandoon pa rin naman, malapit pa rin, pero we weren’t thinking na i-fit siya to a certain type of sound. We tried to serve kung ano ‘yung ibig sabihin ng kanta [rather] than to cater to a certain sound. ‘Yung naging effect no’n sa amin is, individually, pinu-push din namin ‘yung creativity namin. Walang constraints masyado,” Adj shared.

(I know we’re labeled in some way as indie-folk or folk-pop or poetic-pop, and whatever we’re usually called. But I think for this record, it’s still there, it’s still close, but we weren’t thinking of fitting it into a certain type of sound. We tried to serve what the songs mean rather than to cater to a certain sound. Its effect on us is that, individually, we push our creativity. There aren’t many constraints.)

It’s clear that fans will be in for a concert to remember. Until then, you can stream the Alegorya album here:

– Rappler.com

Munimuni’s ‘Alegorya’ concert will be held on July 20 at the UP Theater in Diliman, Quezon City. Tickets can be purchased here.