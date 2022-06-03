NCT Dream’s Jeno, Chenle test positive for COVID-19

The two K-pop stars are currently under self-quarantine

MANILA, Philippines – NCT Dream members Jeno and Chelne have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will not be participating in any promotional activities this week.

The two members of the K-pop boy group tested positive on Thursday night, June 2. Jeno took a self-test kit on Thursday morning before the day’s activities, and the result was negative then. However, he started feeling unwell before a video call fan signing and took another self-test kit, which tested positive.

The rest of NCT Dream took rapid antigen tests right after, and only Chenle received a positive result. Jeno and Chenle have self-quarantined.

According to the group’s agency SM Entertainment, all of NCT DREAM’s scheduled activities for the week – fan signings, radio and music shows – have been postponed until the boys recover.

“In observance of the rules outlined by health authorities, with our artists’ health and safety being the top priority, we will do everything we can so they can focus on recovery. Thank you,” SM Entertainment said.

NCT DREAM was formed by SM Entertainment in 2016 as the the third sub-unit of NCT. The members are Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jisung, Jaemin, Chenle, and Haechan. They released their second full-length album Glitch Mode released in March and repackaged album Beatbox in late May.

NCT Dream, minus Haechan and Mark, performed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 29, alongside SHINee’s KEY, WEi, and ALICE for Begin Again: KPOP Edition, two years after their last Philippine concert in 2020.

The boys were also recently named as Penshoppe’s newest endorsers. – Rappler.com