NCT’s Jaehyun to release first solo single ‘Forever Only’

SOLO. NCT's Jaehyun is going to release his first solo single.

The single by Jaehyun is dropping on August 18!

MANILA, Philippines – Jaehyun stans, get ready! Korean group NCT’s Jaehyun will be releasing his first solo single “Forever Only” as part of the NCT LAB project on Thursday, August 18, SM Entertainment announced on Friday, August 12.

The group’s agency teased fans with an image in their post, which feature Jaehyun looking out of a window, shrouded in cream curtains.

SM Entertainment also shared that the NCT member provided lyrics for the R&B song, featuring his emotional vocals. The track was described to depict feelings of yearning for someone to stay by one’s side, even when everything else starts to leave and disappear.

Shortly after, a second teaser was released for the track, this time featuring a black-and-white grainy photo of Jaehyun with the title “Forever Only” written in the middle.

The upcoming single is the fourth installment in SM STATION’s NCT LAB project. The “Baby Don’t Stop” artist debuted in NCT’s first sub-unit, NCT U, in 2016 and then with NCT 127 with the first EP. Jaehyun also bagged a leading role in the Korean series Dear. M as Cha Min-ho.

Jaehyun will be part of NCT 127’s Manila concert in September for the group’s NEO CITY : THE LINK tour. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.