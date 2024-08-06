LOOK: Netflix to release KATSEYE docuseries on August 21

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOK. A first look image from Netflix's upcoming docuseries on global girl group KATSEYE.

The eight-episode documentary series will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the original 20 contestants of 'The Debut: Dream Academy'

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix shared on Tuesday, August 6, the first images of the upcoming Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE documentary series.

According to Netflix, the documentary series features behind-the-scenes footage from The Debut: Dream Academy that produced the girl group KATSEYE, which includes Filipino member Sophia Laforteza.

It will follow the journey of the original 20 contestants who were competing for a spot in the global girl group. The original pool of contestants included girls from the US, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, South Korea, and Argentina, among others.

Get a first look of the documentary series here:

On Monday, August 5, Netflix also released a one-minute trailer for the upcoming documentary series. It includes clips of The Debut: Dream Academy contestants going through rigorous training, along with short interviews with some of them.

Directing Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE is Nadia Hallgren, the award-winning filmmaker behind the 2020 Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming. Meanwhile, it will be produced by HYBE, Interscope Films, and Boardwalk Pictures.

The documentary series will be eight episodes long. Each episode will run for 50 minutes. It is set to premiere on August 21.

KATSEYE will release its first EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” on August 16.

The global girl group debuted on June 28 with the single “Debut.” It consists of members Lara, Sophia, Yoonchae, Megan, Daniela, and Manon.

Filipina member Sophia was the first to make it to the KATSEYE lineup. – Rappler.com