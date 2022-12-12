Attention! NewJeans drops teasers for ‘OMG’ 

The group's pre-release track 'Ditto' will also be available starting December 19

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie girl group NewJeans released on Monday, December 11, the teasers for their first comeback.

NewJeans will be releasing their full single album OMG on January 2, 2023, while their pre-release track “Ditto” will be available starting December 19.

It was in November when label ADOR first confirmed that the group was gearing up for a comeback. “If the debut album showcased NewJeans’ summer, this single album will be one that showcases NewJeans’ winter,” ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin was quoted in a Soompi report.

Composed of Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle, NewJeans made their surprise debut in July by releasing a series of music videos before the official release of their self-titled EP.

Their debut tracks such as “Attention” and “Hype Boy” became massive hits worldwide, with Rolling Stone naming their album New Jeans the 46th top album of 2022.

NewJeans is the first group under ADOR, HYBE’s sub-label that is headed by Min Hee-jin. Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min was a creative director at SM Entertainment for two decades and worked with K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee, and Red Velvet. – Rappler.com