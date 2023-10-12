LOOK: Niall Horan coming to Manila in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the May 2024 show will be available starting October 16

MANILA, Philippines – It doesn’t get better than this! Singer Niall Horan has just added Manila to his Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour concert, promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) announced on Thursday, October 12.

The one-night show is set for May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and seat plan, have yet to be disclosed but LNPH said that it will be “announced soon.”

Heaven won't be the same because Niall Horan is coming back to Manila! 🥰



Mark your calendars 🗓️

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour

📆May 13, 2024

📍SM Mall of Asia Arena



Fanclub Presale: October 16, 3PM -11:59PM

LNPH Presale: October 17, 3PM – 11:59PM

General Onsale: October… pic.twitter.com/C6AVSIH1bq — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) October 12, 2023

The fanclub and LNPH pre-sale is set for October 16 and 17, respectively, while the general sale opens on October 18, 3 pm.

The May 2024 show would serve as Horan’s first return to the Philippines in almost six years. He had his solo concert FLICKER in Manila in June 2018.

Horan rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction. As a soloist, he’s known for his songs “This Town,” “Heaven,” “Slow Hands,” “Put A Little Love on me,” and “Too Much To Ask.” – Rappler.com