Finally! Niki to hold solo concert in Manila 

Tickets for the September show will be available starting May 18

MANILA, Philippines – No, we’re not letting go – of this chance to finally see Niki live!

The Indonesian R&B singer announced on Monday, May 15, that she will be embarking on her NICOLE world tour in 2023, which will include stops across the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

CAT’S OUTTA THE BAG I GUESS but we’re goin back on tour all over the world this year !!! north america, asia & headlining australia & europe for the first time 🥹🥹 i cannot wait to see ur lovely faces again 🤍 tickets onsale may 18, 10am local pic.twitter.com/97n9h43KBi — NIKI (@nikizefanya) May 15, 2023

She’s set to perform in front of her Filipino fans on September 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, May 18, but prices for the Manila stop have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, her only Asia stops are in Bangkok and Singapore.

The September show will serve as Niki’s first solo concert in the Philippines. She was last in the country in December 2022 to headline the Head in the Clouds music and arts festival.

Niki, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, is known for her hits “lowkey,” “Every Summertime,” “Oceans & Engines,” “Backburner,” and “La La La Lost You,” among others. She recently released her first live album Live at the Wiltern. – Rappler.com