NSYNC drop first new song together in 20 years

The last time all 5 boy band members worked together for a song was in 2001 for their last studio album 'Celebrity'

LONDON, United Kingdom – *NSYNC, one of the most successful acts of the late 1990s, released their first new music together in 20 years on Friday, September 29, a song featuring in animated movie Trolls Band Together.

“Better Place” is the first new song Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass have worked on together since the US boy band released their last studio album Celebrity in 2001.

Timberlake, who voices character “Branch” in the Trolls film franchise, had shared a video of the quintet in the recording studio, working on the song.

The singer, who topped charts with “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”, the lead single to the 2016 Trolls film soundtrack, is an executive producer and has written and performed new music on the soundtrack for Trolls Band Together, released next month.

In a post on Instagram, Bass described “Better Place” as “a love letter to all of our fans who have been our incredible support system”.

“You guys have stood by us through it all, even when our fashion choices were, well, let’s just say ‘unique’,” he wrote just ahead of the song’s release. “You guys have always thought that this would happen again, even when we didn’t.”

Addressing his fellow bandmates, Bass added: “This song is a testament to our bond, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey we’ve shared and the one that lies ahead.”

Founded in 1995 in Orlando, Florida, *NSYNC won legions of fans with songs like “I Want You Back”, “Tearin’ Up My Heart”, and “Bye Bye Bye”.

They went on hiatus in 2002 and eventually disbanded, with Timberlake pursuing a successful solo career. The band last performed together on stage in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

They reunited again at the same awards two weeks ago, where they presented music star Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award. – Rappler.com