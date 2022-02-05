OLIVIA RODRIGO. The singer-songwriter is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2022.

The ‘Driver’s License’ singer will be recognized at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2

MANILA, Philippines – Gen Z poster child and breakout popstar Olivia Rodrigo is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The music magazine will be awarding Olivia on March 2, at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp described Olivia’s rise to fame as “the stuff of pop music legend,” and said that the 18-year-old singer is “one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she’s had on fans around the globe in such a short time,” Hannah said.

Olivia launched her music career in January 2021 with her debut single “Driver’s License.” The song would go on to break records and win various awards, including Song of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

In May 2021, she released her debut album Sour, which includes her other hit singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.”

The artist capped off her debut year on a high note, earning seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. – Rappler.com