OMEGA X’s agency issues apology after reports of alleged violence against members

Several witnesses claim that the members were physically and verbally assaulted during the group's world tour

MANILA, Philippines – SPIRE Entertainment, the agency of K-pop boy group OMEGA X, on Monday, October 24, responded to the allegations that the company staff have physically and verbally assaulted the members.

The agency has been under scrutiny after several witnesses claimed that they saw the OMEGA X members being berated and hit in public.

According to an earlier Soompi report, a Twitter user posted on October 4 that she and her mom saw a woman yelling at two members at the hotel and at the airport while the group was in Chile for a concert.

On October 23, a different Twitter account, who attended the group’s concert in Los Angeles, claimed that they saw the agency CEO hit the members. The fan also shared an audio recording of what is allegedly the CEO yelling at the group.

In response to the reports, the agency expressed their “deep apology for having caused concern through this unpleasant news.”

Although SPIRE Entertainment did not specify which incident they’re referring to, they acknowledged that an “incident that has caused a controversy after being revealed on social media” had indeed taken place at the end of the group’s world tour.

“In the process, they wound up airing their grievances against one another, and as they became worked up due to their emotions, they began raising their voices,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

They clarified that the discussion was further continued, and the “members and the agency have currently resolved all the misunderstandings.” “They ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other.”

The members of OMEGA X have yet to speak up about the issue. Following the reports, the hashtag #PROTECTOMEGAX also circulated on social media.

Composed of 11 members, OMEGA X made their debut in June 2021. A project group, several of its members have appeared in audition programs and survival shows like Produce 101 season 2, The Unit, and Under 19. – Rappler.com