LISTEN: On My Playlist – April 2023

This month's playlist includes song recommendations from Jason Dy and No Lore

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Jason Dy and No Lore.

Jason Dy

The singer-songwriter rose to fame after winning the second season of The Voice of the Philippines.

He went on to release several albums, including his eponymous 2015 album, which received a gold record from MCA Music. He also became a regular performer on the Sunday variety show ASAP.

He released his latest single “Ulit-Ulit” in March – on his eighth anniversary in show business. The song is a dance-pop track laced with disco, which is something new for James whose discography consists of ballads.

Play Video

No Lore

The alt-pop duo is made up of siblings Tita Halaman and Jerald Juatco, both visual artists. Tita is a painter whose works have been exhibited at Galerie Roberto and Salcedo Auctions, while Jerald is a multimedia designer who has worked on marketing and branding for the Dubai Opera.

The two started out in the music scene by playing with other bands, but eventually, they decided to make their own music under No Lore.

Even as musicians, their art takes center stage, writing songs based on their paintings. They’ve released several singles, including “Simula Ngayon,” “Papatungo,” and “Lou,” and an EP, Outlines, which came out in November 2022.

Play Video

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com