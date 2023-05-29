LISTEN: On My Playlist – May 2023

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Syd Hartha, Ica Frias, Janine Berdin, and Jeremy G

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

Syd Hartha

Syd rose to fame on social media, gaining attention for her covers of songs like Khalid’s “Young, Dumb, and Broke” and Itchyworms’ “Di na Muli.”

Since then, she’s released original music, including hits like “Tila Tala” and “Ayaw.”

In March, she released her debut EP, Gabay, where she chronicles her personal struggles and digs deep into trauma, heartbreak, and healing.

Ica Frias

Ica has been singing since she was five years old, performing everywhere from her local church to food parks.

Like some musicians, she started singing acoustic covers, before eventually writing her own songs.

She released her debut single, the hugot anthem “Ayoko Na,” in January, followed by her latest release, “Sabihin Mo Na” in March.

Janine Berdin

The 21-year-old singer started her career as a child actress, joining talent search competition Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstar, where she finished as a semi-finalist.

Her big break came in 2018, when she was crowned the champion on season two of Tawag ng Tanghalan, noontime variety show It’s Showtime‘s singing competition .

After her victory, she relased her debut single “Biyaya,” and performed in her first major concert at the Araneta Coliseum alongside her fellow Tawag ng Tanghalan artists.

Since then, she has appeared in several other TV series, and regular stint on variety shows ASAP and It’s Showtime. Her latest single “Bagay Nga Tayo Pero” was released March.

Jeremy G

Raised in California, Jeremy was introduced to music by his father, and later trained under Grammy Award-winning arranger Jarrett Johnson. He also joined the esteemed Saugus High School Choir.

He rose to fame on The Voice Teens Philippines Season 1, where he emerged as the grand finalist under the team of Sharon Cuneta. Following his victory, he became a mainstay performer on ASAP Natin ‘To, and also worked as a host, actor, ramp model, and brand endorser.

His singles include “Sa ’Yo,” “Kahit Na Masungit,” and his self-composed track “Someday,” which was followed by the release of his five-track debut EP, Maybe Forever.

