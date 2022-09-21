OneRepublic is coming to Manila in February 2023

Tickets will be available starting September 30!

MANILA, Philippines – American pop rock band OneRepublic is finally coming back to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday, September 21, that the band is holding a one-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on February 23, 2023.

Prices have yet to be announced but tickets will be available starting September 30.

The Manila stop will kick off the band’s Asia tour, which will also include stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Asia! We’re so excited to be returning in spring of 2023. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks so head to https://t.co/uwLKcHDM9c for more info. See you there! pic.twitter.com/qOGuguebno — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) September 21, 2022

OneRepublic first held a concert in Manila in 2013. They also headlined the MTV Music Evolution Manila in 2016. The group is known for songs such as “Counting Stars,” “Secrets,” “Feel Again,” and “Love Runs Out.” – Rappler.com