[Only IN Hollywood] Grammy-winning Tia Carrere, other Fil-Ams take over Disney Concert Hall

LOS ANGELES, USA – Just a few weeks after the Filipino American Symphony Orchestra (FASO) paid tribute to the Apo Hiking Society (Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo were there in person) at the world-renowned Walt Disney Concert Hall, four Filipino American talents will also make their debut on that prestigious stage.

Tia Carrere (many people do not know that the actress is a two-time Grammy-winning artist), saxman Michael Paulo, vocalist Melissa Morgan, and singer-songwriter Chris Chatman will perform in a concert titled Jazzmopolitan this Saturday, August 19, at the Frank Gehry-designed landmark concert venue.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall (WDCH) is part of the Music Center, a sprawling performing arts complex in downtown Los Angeles.

The Fil-Ams will join Take 6, the multiple Grammy-winning vocal group, and Peter White, the jazz guitarist who has performed several times in the Philippines, in the show produced by LXV Enterprises, LLC, led by Ted Benito, talent impresario and champion of Filipino artists.

CHANGE. Ted Benito, ‘Jazzmopolitan’ producer: ‘Filipino Americans are not part of the seasons of The Ford Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl, or the Walt Disney Concert Hall. I want to change that. We need to change that.’ Contributed photo

Ted, via email (as all quotes here are), said, “Last year, after Martin Nievera’s 40th anniversary WDCH concert (which Ted produced and directed), the Music Center gave me a date at the Disney Concert Hall for 2023. I didn’t have to ask; I didn’t have to apply; and I was stunned to receive that news.”

“Jazz, as an art form, is not often performed at the WDCH and much less by Filipino Americans. So, I decided to executive produce Jazzmopolitan because I want to present this vanishing niche music in a different, unique setting – something other than a jazz club.”

“Moreover, I wanted to include the talents of Filipino Americans in the lineup in order to elevate our profile in this music genre. Michael Paulo was the saxman for the legendary Al Jarreau for years. Melissa was invited (you have to be invited) to compete in the prestigious Thelonius Monk Jazz Competition.”

“Chris Chatman is a young, up-and-coming singer/songwriter who sounds like a young Maxwell. And Tia, who recently smashed it at her debut concert at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Jazz Club, is a two-time Grammy winner.”

“So, yes, I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase our talent at one of LA’s (if not the world’s) best performance venues. And, if you look at the performance landscape, Filipino Americans are not part of the seasons of The Ford Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl, or the Walt Disney Concert Hall.”

“I want to change that. We need to change that. And if Jazzmopolitan can begin that change, let’s do it!”

Tia Carrere

HERITAGE. Tia Carrere on her Filipino musical heritage: ‘We Filipinos are very musical people to start with, and then in my maternal grandmother’s family, she and her sisters used to sing in three-part harmony like the Andrews Sisters.’ Contributed photo

While Tia Carrere is more popularly known as an actress, she has earned plaudits as a singer. She bagged two Best Hawaiian Music Album Grammys for Huana Ke Aloha (2010) and Ikena (2008).

The star, who has been singing in films – she did all the vocals in Wayne’s World and sang as Nani in the original Lilo & Stitch (she will play Mrs. Kekoa in the coming live-action version of the film) – talked about how her Filipino heritage inspires or influences her as a performer.

She said, “We Filipinos are very musical people to start with, and then in my maternal grandmother’s family, she and her sisters used to sing in three-part harmony like the Andrews Sisters. They would sing on the radio during WWII.”

“Every family party would be like a family concert with everyone getting up singing, playing an instrument, or dancing. My parents actually met while dancing Filipino folk dances in Pearl of the Orient dance troupe in Hawaii.”

The singer-actress, who has sung at the Malacañang Palace, is looking forward to her debut at WDCH.

“I’ve gone to the Concert Hall for other people’s performances and was astounded by the sound and the beauty of the place. It’s very exciting to be getting up on that grand stage and performing myself.”

She will perform with her childhood friend, Daniel Ho, a musician, singer-songwriter, and producer, and himself a winner of several Hawaiian music Grammys.

FRIENDS. Tia Carrere and Daniel Ho: The childhood friends, both Grammy winners, will perform together. Contributed photo

The Hawaii native spoke up on the wildfire that has sadly devastated Maui.

“Being born and raised on Oahu, I always consider Maui as part of my life. I remember loving how charming old town Lahaina was as a child.

“My sister married her husband in Maui. I performed at MACC (Maui Arts and Cultural Center). I have friends and family there. I’m just stunned at the devastation and the loss of life. I’m doing a telethon-type fundraiser on Labor Day weekend to raise funds.”

Michael Paulo

WITH FEELINGS. Michael Paulo: ‘My dad was Filipino and he had so much feeling when he played. I am sure that’s where I got it from.’ Contributed photo

Michael Paulo, ace saxophonist, credits his dad, Rene Paulo, as a huge influence and inspiration. The elder Paulo, who passed away last January, was an accomplished pianist whose maternal grandparents were from the Philippines. Rene was known as “Hawaii’s favorite and most famous pianist.”

“One answer: Filipino soul,” Michael said. “My dad was Filipino and he had so much feeling when he played. I am sure that’s where I got it from.”

Of his memories performing in the Philippines, Michael shared, “I played there many times with the band, Kalapana, James Ingram, David Benoit, and Al Jarreau (he toured with the latter for a decade). My best memory was when I was the headliner with Pauline Wilson from Seawind. We had a great time!”

On his first time this weekend on the WDCH stage, Michael enthused, “Everyone I have spoken to has raved about how nice it is so I am very excited to be onstage there with my all-star band. And many great artists.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen Take 6. They toured with Al Jarreau back in the ’80s when they were still young men. Come to think of it, I was young, too.”

Michael, who was born in Hawaii like Tia, also commented on the Maui wildfire: “Every day as I watch the coverage on the fires, I am still in shock to see [that] a town that I grew up with is totally gone. I walked those streets many times and to see the devastation is heart-wrenching.”

“My first thought was how can I help them, so I will be doing a benefit concert for them in the near future. I pray for all those families that lost loved ones and will support the efforts of rebuilding what was lost.”

Chris Chatman

BLACKAPINO. Chris Chatman on proudly being a ‘Blackapino’: ‘My mixed heritage is a superpower that amplifies my songwriting and performances, blending cultural expressions from both sides into something uniquely me.’ Contributed photo

Proudly describing himself as a “Blackapino,” singer-songwriter Chris Chatman said that the term “means embodying the richness of diversity that mirrors our contemporary world. My mixed heritage is a superpower that amplifies my songwriting and performances, blending cultural expressions from both sides into something uniquely me.”

A true Los Angeleno (he was born and raised in LA), Chris has shared the stage with Billy Idol, Chicago, Gladys Knight, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tituss Burgess.

While he is working on his first EP, Chris has come out with Slow, his first single, which he described as “like wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket of sultry ’90s R&B while paying homage to R&B legend, Usher.”

He gushed about stepping on the WDCH stage, which is the home of the acclaimed LA Philharmonic Orchestra: “Making my singing debut at the Walt Disney Concert Hall feels amazing; knowing its iconic status, singing alongside other talented artists, and doing it all in my hometown LA makes it even more special! Super grateful to Ted Benito and the whole team for this opportunity!”

Melissa Morgan

STORYTELLER. Melissa Morgan: ‘We are soulful storytellers. It’s in our blood and that is the embodiment of a jazz musician.’ Contributed photo

Jazz vocalist Melissa Morgan, not to be confused with either harpist Melissa Morgan or R&B singer Meli’sa Morgan, was born in New York, where she also grew up. A semi-finalist in the esteemed Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition, Melissa completed her first album in 2009, Until I Met You, which earned favorable reviews.

As to how her Pinoy heritage influences her as a performer, Melissa said, “Filipinos are naturally musically inclined. We come from big families who like to gather together. We are soulful storytellers. It’s in our blood and that is the embodiment of a jazz musician.”

“I couldn’t be more honored to sing on the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage,” Melissa remarked about her debut on the prestigious stage. “It is the Lincoln Center of the West Coast. It is a dream come true.”

“The acoustics are something to be experienced in person. I’ve been in the audience many times. I can’t wait to experience the acoustics as a performer. I will forever be grateful to Ted Benito and Rex Sampaga for this moment I know will be unforgettable.”

Seasoned musician Tateng Katindig, also featured in Jazzmopolitan, is the only Fil-Am talent on Saturday who is not a WDCH newbie.

In the meantime, English musician Peter White, who began with Al Stewart and Basia, released numerous albums and singles and bagged the best guitarist prize from the National Smooth Jazz Awards for four consecutive years (2000-2003), looked back: “I have performed in the Philippines four or five times and have always found the Filipino people to be very friendly and hospitable. I look forward to my next visit!”

With Peter, Take 6, and the four Fil-Ams – Tia, Michael, Chris, and Melissa – jamming on the acoustically divine Disney Concert Hall stage, Jazzmopolitan is bound to be a wonderfully eclectic, musically electrifying evening!

– Rappler.com