LOOK: 5 OPM acts to perform at AXEAN Festival 2024 in Bali

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The AXEAN Festival serves as an annual showcase of musical talents around Southeast Asia, helping them expand their fanbase internationally

MANILA, Philippines – It’s Pinoy pride all around as five homegrown music acts are heading to Bali, Indonesia to perform at the AXEAN Festival 2024, set to be held on September 28 and 29 at the Jimbaran HUB.

AXEAN Festival announced the first wave of performers on Tuesday, August 6. Filipino acts included in the roster are soloists Muri, Maki, and crwn, along with bands bird. and Munimuni.

The lineup also includes performers from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, France, Singapore, and Mongolia.

The AXEAN Festival was established in 2020, and was first staged as a virtual music festival. The festival mounted its in-person editions in 2022 and 2023 in Singapore.

According to its site, it has since grown “to become an internationally recognized platform that features musical talents from Southeast Asia.” This year, the festival also includes performers from France, Australia, Japan, China, and Taiwan.

Aside from a showcase of regional talents, it also positions itself as a venue where industry people can meet, collaborate, and learn from one another.

“It has always been our vision to make AXEAN a regional traveling festival, changing host countries every year, or even having multiple smaller editions in different countries. The reasoning stemmed from us seeing that most Southeast Asian music markets are either very domestic, or receptive towards only western or K-pop artists when it comes to international artists,” AXEAN Festival co-founder and team leader Piyapong Muenprasertdee said, according to a press release.

Muenprasertdee said that having artists from different regions participate in the festival will give them more opportunities to expand their fanbase internationally.

“After 2 years being in Singapore, we felt it was the right time to try a new place, and Bali being a tropical paradise with a growing music scene, we think it is the perfect location for artists, delegates and music-lovers alike,” he added.

This year’s edition of the AXEAN Festival will have a private songwriting camp, which will allow ASEAN and global artists, songwriters, and producers to collaborate with each other.

Past Filipino performers at the AXEAN Festival included Pikoy, August Wahh, Uprising Records artists, Gabba, Tarsius, Pamcy, Ace Banzuelo, Cheats, Fern., SOS, Young Cocoa, Alisson Shore, ena mori, LONER, Madd Mark, Oh! Flamingo, and The Itchyworms. – Rappler.com

Tickets to the AXEAN Festival 2024 can be bought here.