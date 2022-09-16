LOOK: OPM icons come together for ‘epic catch up’

REUNITED. Female vocalists Acel Bisa, Adjeng Buenaventura, Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Hannah Olives, and Lougee Basabas come together and catch up.

MANILA, Philippines – OPM icons and early-2000s gig queens Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Acel Bisa, Lougee Basabas and Hannah Olives came together again for an “epic catch up.”

Hannah shared a photo of the group on Instagram on September 14. In the photo, the women were sat around a table at a restaurant. Also joining them was singer Adjeng Buenaventura.

“Lots of laughter, encouragement, and lifting up each other. Thank you ladies for your time! Til the next one!” Hannah wrote in the caption.

The women were part of the most prominent music acts in the 90s and early 2000s. Barbie fronted the band Barbie’s Cradle, while Aia was lead singer for Imago. Acel was the frontwoman of Moonstar88, Lougee was lead vocals for Mojofly, and Hannah was vocalist for Session Road.

While it seems like it’s the first time that the musicians have come together in a while, Barbie and Aia have performed together in recent years. In 2021, the two, together with Kitchie Nadal, Johnoy Danao,. Ebe Dancel, and Bullet Dumas, performed in an online show to support the live music scene in the pandemic. – Rappler.com