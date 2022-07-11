Paolo Sandejas reacts to BTS’ V jamming to his song ‘Sorry’

'I don’t think anyone would ever believe me if I told them that V was singing along to a song that I wrote'

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy pride! OPM artist Paolo Sandejas’ heartbreak anthem “Sorry” was featured on K-pop sensation BTS’ V’s vlog on the BANGTANTV YouTube Channel from Saturday, July 9.

The 52-minute vlog showed V driving around while jamming to mainstream Western music, such as Willow Smith’s “Wait a Minute!,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost.”

Play Video

It surprised Filipino ARMYs – BTS’ fanbase – and Sandejas when the BTS member then began singing and swaying along to the OPM artist’s 2020 song “Sorry.” Filipino ARMYs quickly informed Sandejas of the great news. Unable to contain his excitement when he found out, Sandejas posted a series of tweets reacting to the vlog.

“[What the heck] is happening [right now]…” he said in response to an ARMY’s tweet about “Sorry” making an appearance in V’s vlog.

wth is happening rn….🙃 https://t.co/3CxqoLu5Z4 — Paolo Sandejas (@paolo_sandejas) July 9, 2022

Sandejas also expressed his gratitude to Filipino ARMYs for his song’s recent success. “Tonight has been insane! Thank you all so much for the love you guys have been showing for my music. To the [Filipino ARMY], you guys are amazing,” he wrote.

Tonight has been insane! Thank you all so much for all the love you guys have been showing for my music 🥹



to the Filo Army, you guys are amazing 💜 Happy #ARMYDAY — Paolo Sandejas (@paolo_sandejas) July 9, 2022

“It’s still sinking in. Not sure what I did to deserve any of this, but I only have V and the rest of the ARMY to thank. Thank you for giving new meaning to my heartbreak,” Sandejas tweeted on Monday, June 11.

GMA, TV Patrol, CNN Philippines, and 89.9 guestings 🥲



2 days later, it’s still sinking in. Not sure what I did to deserve any of this, but I only have V and the rest of ARMY to thank 🙂 thank you for giving new meaning to my heartbreak 💜https://t.co/0gpdwSuAnZ — Paolo Sandejas (@paolo_sandejas) July 10, 2022

Additionally, Sandejas took to TikTok to express his joy and disbelief about V listening to his song.

“So, V from BTS just listened to my song. I don’t think anyone would ever believe me if I told them that V was singing along to a song that I wrote and he’s just vibing like that. Like, what the heck?! And he sings it so well, like, it’s on his driving playlist… What?!” Sandejas exclaimed.

The 21-year-old singer has since updated the Artist Pick section on his Spotify profile to the iconic single, with a screenshot from V’s vlog as the background photo.

Paolo Sandejas signed with record label Universal Records in early 2018. In July 2018, he debuted with his first single “My Girl.” He has since dropped 10 other singles and one EP. His latest release is “HIDE & SEEK.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.