Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury

ON STAGE. British musician Paul McCartney performs during the 'One on One' tour concert in Brazil in 2017.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Veteran Paul McCartney, rapper Kendrick Lamar, and US chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury in June, organizers said on Friday, March 4 after the music festival returns following a three-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

McCartney and Lamar complete the list of headliners for the main Pyramid stage at the June 22 to 26 festival after Billie Eilish and Diana Ross were previously announced as part of the line-up.

McCartney, who last performed at the major greenfield music event in 2004, had been due to take part in the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled.

“For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history,” Britain’s BBC quoted festival co-organizer Emily Eavis as saying.

“It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022

McCartney will take to the stage on Saturday June 25, a week after turning 80, which will make him the festival’s oldest headliner. Eilish, Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner, will perform on Friday night, Ross on Sunday afternoon and Lamar later that night.

The festival, held in a huge field in southwest England, unveiled its first poster for this year’s event with confirmed acts also including Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Herbie Hancock.

The festival last took place in 2019. While both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled, a virtual event was organized last May. – Rappler.com