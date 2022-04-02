PENTAGON’s Hongseok to enlist for military service

MANILA, Philippines – Hongseok, a member of the K-pop boy group PENTAGON, has announced that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier on May 3.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 1, by Hongseok’s label Cube Entertainment. Cube Entertainment said that the location and time of his enlistment will be kept private “in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

[공지] 펜타곤 홍석 군 입대 관련 공식 입장 안내 pic.twitter.com/Ir8s8XGDjS — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) April 1, 2022

“We truly apologize to the fans who must have been surprised by the news of his enlistment. Please send warm support to Hongseok, who will return healthily after diligently fulfilling his military duties,” they added.

Fellow PENTAGON member Hui enlisted last February and is currently completing his military service. Jinho completed his enlistment in November 2021.

PENTAGON debuted in 2016 and is comprised of nine members: Hongseok, Hui, Jinho, Shinwon, Yeo One, Wooseok, Yuto, Kino, and Yan An. The group was formed after being introduced in Mnet’s survival series, Pentagon Maker. – Rappler.com