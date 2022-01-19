Heads-up, emo kids! My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne to perform in 1 festival

Hold your side bangs – Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Dashboard Confessional, and Taking Back Sunday are also set to perform!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the dream concert line-up our emo teenage selves would have cut our side bangs for back in the day.

Nostalgia and teenage angst collide for the upcoming When We Were Young (WWWY) music festival, showcasing top headliners of the early 2000s emo and pop-punk era, like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, Taking Back Sunday, Mayday Parade, All-American Rejects, We The Kings, and more.

WWWY Fest, which is set for October 22, 2022, also brings together other rock bands like Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Sleeping With Sirens, Pierce the Evil, 3OH!3, Hawthorne Heights, and The Maine.

WWWY Fest will be happening at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, Nevada, USA. Pre-sale tickets are already up on the website and start at $19.99 each.

Further details on the festival entry process and safety precautions will be announced in early September. Here’s to hoping that WWWY Fest will be hosting a global livestream for those outside of the US! – Rappler.com