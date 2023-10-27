‘All of a sudden I’m 15 again’: PH Swifties react to release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It was a whirlwind of emotions for Filipino Swifties when multi-award-winning singer Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at 12 pm on Friday, October 27.

Swift began re-recording her past albums in late 2020 to regain ownership of the music, after music industry mogul Scooter Braun sold the master recordings of her first 6 albums to a holdings company.

Swift herself dubbed 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her “most favorite re-record [she’s] done” when news of the re-recorded album’s release first broke out in August. The album also includes five bonus tracks “from the vault,” which were revealed after fans were able to solve 33 million puzzles only a day after they were introduced.

When 1989 (Taylor’s Version) finally became available to stream, Filipino Swifties could not contain their excitement – sharing their unfiltered reactions all over X!

Many fans shared that the re-recorded version of 1989 invoked a lot of nostalgia in them, as listening to it brought them back to their high school and college days.

yung feels while listening to 1989 TV 🥺🫶🏼 parang grade 9 days lang hahaha — Jen (Taylor’s Version) (@jendeukiexx_) October 27, 2023

FEELING KO GRADE 8 OLET AKO SHET SALAMAT TAYLOR SA 1989 TV — Nadeem (@usernads) October 27, 2023

All of a sudden I’m 15 again sitting in my childhood room listening to 1989 for the first timeEEeeeEeeEeeEe 😭😭😭🩵 https://t.co/qgAwPiJYny — a (@gervacioangela_) October 27, 2023

1989 literally brought me back to my ‘broke college girl, ldr in love-love-love’ era. good times, lol. — 👶🏻🍙 (@spamdok) October 27, 2023

Fans also raved about the quality of the music and their favorite tracks.

OMG 1989 HAS THE BEST VAULT TRACKS RELEASED OUT OF ALL THE RE RELEASED VERSIONS😭 5/5 #1989TaylorsVersion — 다니🌸 (@jin_kookie_tae) October 27, 2023

1989 might be taylor's best re-recording so far 😭😭 i am so impressed!!!! — rem (@i_want_it_cold) October 27, 2023

Sobrang brilliant ng 1989 Taylor's Version. SUCH EXPENSIVE SOUNDS 💯🥰 — Elon MORX 🔊 CHANYEOL GOOD ENOUGH 🔊 (@emceemorx) October 27, 2023

Taylor gave a major upgrade to the 1989 songs I’m ALIVE — La Verne (@lolverne) October 27, 2023

Of course, a Taylor Swift album re-release isn’t complete without fans recreating its cover! Even actress Andrea Brillantes posted her take on the trend.

The Era that made me a full-blown swiftie !!



Happy 1989 day ! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/Tyv89J2ADz — Bert (@arobisjr) October 27, 2023

What was your reaction when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released? – Rappler.com