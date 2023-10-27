Music
‘All of a sudden I’m 15 again’: PH Swifties react to release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram

Many fans share that the re-recorded version of 1989 invokes a lot of nostalgia in them – bringing them back to their high school and college days

MANILA, Philippines – It was a whirlwind of emotions for Filipino Swifties when multi-award-winning singer Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at 12 pm on Friday, October 27. 

Swift began re-recording her past albums in late 2020 to regain ownership of the music, after music industry mogul Scooter Braun sold the master recordings of her first 6 albums to a holdings company. 

Swift herself dubbed 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her “most favorite re-record [she’s] done” when news of the re-recorded album’s release first broke out in August. The album also includes five bonus tracks “from the vault,” which were revealed after fans were able to solve 33 million puzzles only a day after they were introduced. 

When 1989 (Taylor’s Version) finally became available to stream, Filipino Swifties could not contain their excitement – sharing their unfiltered reactions all over X! 

Many fans shared that the re-recorded version of 1989 invoked a lot of nostalgia in them, as listening to it brought them back to their high school and college days. 

Fans also raved about the quality of the music and their favorite tracks. 

Of course, a Taylor Swift album re-release isn’t complete without fans recreating its cover! Even actress Andrea Brillantes posted her take on the trend.

What was your reaction when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released? – Rappler.com

