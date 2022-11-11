Phoenix to headline Wanderland 2023

HEADLINERS. The French indie band is set to perform at the Wanderland Festival in 2023.

The festival announces the first out of 11 acts in its first wave lineup

MANILA, Philippines – After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival finally returns in March 2023, and it is making quite the comeback as it announced French pop-rock band Phoenix as one of the two-day festival’s headliners.

The announcement follows the November 4 release of the band’s seventh studio album Alpha Zulu – Phoenix’s first album in five years.

Made up of Thomas Mars, Deck D’Arcy, Christian Mazzalai, and Laurent Brancowitz, the band is known for their songs “Lisztomania,” “1901,” “Tonight (ft. Ezra Koeni),” and “If I Ever Feel Better.”

The band previously performed in Manila in 2014 and 2017.

Phoenix is the first act to be announced out of the 11-act lineup of Wanderland’s first wave of artists. More acts will be announced on the festival’s social media pages soon.

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023. – Rappler.com