IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Which red carpet look is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Monday, August 29 (Sunday, May 28 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The highly anticipated show featured performances from BLACKPINK, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Marshmello x Khalid, and more.
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X led the nominees with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.
Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.
Taylor Swift
Avril Lavigne
BLACKPINK
Lizzo
Snoop Dogg
J Balvin and DJ Khaled
Annita
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lil Nas X
Dove Cameron
Blackbear
Sofia Carson
Dylan O’Brien
Kerry Colby
Maneskin
Jack Harlow
– Rappler.com
