Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Members of Blackpink arrive at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Which red carpet look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines –  Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Monday, August 29 (Sunday, May 28 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. 

The highly anticipated show featured performances from BLACKPINK, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Marshmello x Khalid, and more. 

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X led the nominees with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. 

Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Avril Lavigne
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
BLACKPINK
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
Lizzo
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Snoop Dogg
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
J Balvin and DJ Khaled
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Annita
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
Lil Nas X
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Dove Cameron
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
Blackbear
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
Sofia Carson
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Dylan O’Brien
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Kerry Colby
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Maneskin
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Jack Harlow
Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Rappler.com 

