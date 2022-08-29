IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Members of Blackpink arrive at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Monday, August 29 (Sunday, May 28 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The highly anticipated show featured performances from BLACKPINK, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Marshmello x Khalid, and more.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X led the nominees with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Avril Lavigne

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

BLACKPINK

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Lizzo

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Snoop Dogg

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

J Balvin and DJ Khaled

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Annita

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Lil Nas X

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Dove Cameron

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Blackbear

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Sofia Carson

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Dylan O’Brien

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Kerry Colby

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Maneskin

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Jack Harlow

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

– Rappler.com