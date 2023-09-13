Music
singers

Rappler.com

IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

STRAY KIDS. The K-pop boy group attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines –  Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Wednesday, September 13 (Tuesday, September 12 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 11 nods, with SZA in second place for her eight nominations. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo all have six nominations each. 

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award while Sean “Diddy” Combo got the Global Icon Award for this year’s VMAs. 

The highly anticipated show will also feature performances from Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion,  Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, among others. 

Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift
Fashion, Adult, Female
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Shakira
Clothing, Dress, Fashion
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Selena Gomez
Fashion, Adult, Female
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Demi Lovato
Clothing, Coat, Jacket
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Doja Cat
Person, Skin, Tattoo
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Sabrina Carpenter
Fashion, Premiere, Red Carpet
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
STRAY KIDS
Fashion, Groupshot, Person
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Fashion, Clothing, Coat
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Jared Leto
Beard, Face, Head
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Olivia Rodrigo
Fashion, Adult, Bride
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Maneskin
Fashion, Person, Adult
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Anitta
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Karol G
Face, Happy, Head
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion
Adult, Female, Person
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Saweetie
Fashion, Formal Wear, Clothing
Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

– Rappler.com

music awards