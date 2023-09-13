IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Wednesday, September 13 (Tuesday, September 12 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 11 nods, with SZA in second place for her eight nominations. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo all have six nominations each.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award while Sean “Diddy” Combo got the Global Icon Award for this year’s VMAs.

The highly anticipated show will also feature performances from Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, among others.

Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Shakira

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Selena Gomez

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Demi Lovato

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Doja Cat

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

STRAY KIDS

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Jared Leto

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Maneskin

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Anitta

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Karol G

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Saweetie

Photo by Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

