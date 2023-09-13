IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Wednesday, September 13 (Tuesday, September 12 in the US) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 11 nods, with SZA in second place for her eight nominations. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo all have six nominations each.
Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award while Sean “Diddy” Combo got the Global Icon Award for this year’s VMAs.
The highly anticipated show will also feature performances from Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, among others.
Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.
Taylor Swift
Shakira
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Doja Cat
Sabrina Carpenter
STRAY KIDS
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Jared Leto
Olivia Rodrigo
Maneskin
Anitta
Karol G
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.