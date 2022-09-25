Pink Sweat$ cancels concert in Manila 

The show was initially set for September 27

MANILA, Philippines – The Pink Moon tour stop in Manila of American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Concert promoter Live Nation made the announcement on Saturday, September 24. The show was initially slated for Tuesday, September 27.

“Live Nation Philippines deeply apologizes to all the fans who have long looked forward to Pink Sweat$’s first concert in the Philippines,” the statement said. A detailed explanation about the cancellation was not given.

They added that tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded, while fans who purchased through ticketing outlets will need to bring their physical tickets to the TicketNet box office between October 3 to October 31 for refunding.

The concert in Manila was first announced in August.

Pink Sweat$ released his debut album Pink Planet in 2021 and is known for his songs “Honesty,” “I Feel God,” “17,” and “Nothing Feels Better.” – Rappler.com