PLAYLIST: Songs we hope to hear live from ATEEZ, iKON, and Youngjae at K-pop Masterz 2

Following the success of K-pop Masterz 1 in July, a new set of three K-pop acts are set to deliver intense performances for their Filipino fans on Friday, September 23.

Presented by PULP Live World, the K-pop Masterz 2 concert will now see K-pop groups iKON and ATEEZ, and soloist GOT7’s Youngjae in a three-hour show at the Araneta Coliseum.

As we hop on to the pre-concert hype, we’ve listed down some tracks we’re hoping to hear from them live!

ATEEZ

Since K-pop Masterz 2 is going to be ATEEZ’ first-ever show in the Philippines, we know that Filipino ATINYs would really want to hear as many of their songs as possible.

But if we have to choose, the group’s latest title track “Guerrilla” definitely tops the list. The hard-hitting hip-hop beat infused with heavy metal-style screaming can raise the crowd’s energy levels if used as a concert opener. It’s definitely more intense than any songs ATEEZ has released as a title track before, but it still has the group’s established sound despite leaning more into being experimental.

Play Video

Aside from seeing their “Say My Name” stage live, we’re also looking forward to hearing ATINYs sing along to it, especially since the chanted chorus was what made the song so addictive. The group’s vocals and harmonies were really good in this song, but the textured raps gave more flavor to the track.

Play Video

This list won’t be complete without “WONDERLAND” – we dare say, one of the best title tracks in their discography. Everything about this track is already a show in itself: a grand start, melodic pre-choruses, and big and brash build-ups. Even its whole choreography is also a theatrical statement. What else could we ask for?

Play Video

iKON

Almost four years since their first solo concert in the Philippines in 2018, iKON is set to reunite with their Filipino iKONICs!

And what’s the best way to commemorate that than debuting their latest single “But You” on the Philippine concert stage! A far cry from iKON’s signature rap-heavy songs, “But You” is a track with a retro synth-pop influence. The verses and choruses have this melodic glide that gives off a fresh and light sound we can’t get enough of.

Play Video

As a sucker for ballads, we just can’t not include “Why Why Why” on the list! The soft and melodic tunes create a peaceful atmosphere from the beginning, aided by airy vocals in the chorus. The rap verse also adds a punch, making listening to the whole song an emotional experience.

Play Video

Okay, okay, we know “Love Scenario” might be already something you’ve expected, but can you blame us? This gem definitely took 2018 by a storm. We know several friends who are not even fans of K-pop who got LSS with this song! It’s been years but we’re still not over this song’s addicting melody and iKON’s more laid-back hip-hop style.

Play Video

Youngjae

Just two months after holding his own solo concert and fan meeting in the Philippines in July, Youngjae is coming back to see his Filipino fans again. Guess it’s not a stretch to say that Filipino Ahgases are really dear to him, ‘no?

“Sugar” is the perfect upbeat song to dance along on a Friday night. It’s funky, fun, and groovy from start to finish – the harmonies and vocals sound light, neat, and consistent.

Play Video

By far one of our favorite songs from the soloist, “Moonlight” is highlighted by a good piano intro and Youngjae’s falsetto. His natural, airy voice fits well with the dreamy and romantic atmosphere of the song, especially with the well-paced build ups.

Play Video

Sweet and catchy “Vibin’” also puts a spotlight on Youngjae’s vocal prowess. The glossy, upbeat track delivers a sense of fullness from the start, but also has light moments – Youngjae’s voice lifting in all the right places.

Play Video

How about you, which songs would you want to hear live? – Rappler.com