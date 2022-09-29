PLAYLIST: Songs we hope to hear live from JAY B 

After almost three years, JAY B is set to return to the Philippines – but this time, as a solo artist!

Presented by PULP Live World, the GOT7 leader is set to kick off the Asia leg of his Tape: Press Pause 2022 in Manila on October 1 at the New Frontier Theater.

“I’m super excited to perform again in front of my Filipino fans. I will try my best to prepare well and show you a good performance. Gusto ko na kayo makita (I want to see you already),” JAY B told Filipino Ahgases.

What’s the best way to make your day? Hear @jaybnow_hr say the sweetest words and know that he’s coming back for you. ☺️



He can’t wait to see all of you too. So don’t forget to get your tickets to 2022 WORLD TOUR JAY B TAPE: PRESS PAUSE IN MANILA. #JAYBinMANILA2022 pic.twitter.com/PNX5g5rane — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 17, 2022

And while that greeting alone is already enough to make us excited, we also found out that his Tape: Press Pause 2022 concert in Seoul boasted a setlist of 30 songs! Yup, 30! From one performer alone!

Since Manila will be his first stop, we’re unsure if all 30 songs from the Seoul concert would also be performed (although, we really hope so). So as we hop on to the pre-concert hype, we’ve listed some tracks we’re hoping to hear from him live!

“Switch It Up”

Play Video

It’s time to admit that we’ve always been a fan of JAY B’s timber, and this sultry R&B track just really highlights his vocals. It’s sensuous and subdued – the falsettos in the chorus adds flair to a track that is highly synth-heavy and bass-driven. Sokodomo’s rap also adds an interesting contrast to JAY B’s airy vocals.

“Dive Into You”

You might be wondering: what’s a drama OST doing in this concert setlist wishlist? Well, that’s just the charm of JAY B’s diverse discography! With just an acoustic guitar as the base, this mellow song puts a spotlight on the singer’s vocals. Hearing this track while watching Crazy Love was heartwarming already, so we’re sure that hearing it live will definitely give us all the feels, too!

“Sunrise”

Play Video

This gem might be several years old, but it still leaves us feeling loved up after every listen. When this was released in 2018 in GOT7’s Present: YOU album, the moody R&B sound was a breath of fresh air compared to the group’s more vibrant vibe.

“Fountain of Youth”

If there’s one song that might (keyword: might) make us emotional when we hear it live for the first time, it might be “Fountain of Youth.”

This all-English track tells the story of a beautiful friendship – JAY B sings: “Love you guys no matter what they say / We’re never growing old / Forever good as gold / We’re all I need and more.”

The sentimental lyrics are also paired with a sound reminiscent of early 2000s pop music, which gives it a more vibrant charm.

“NANANA”

Play Video

This song holds a special place in our hearts since this was GOT7’s first release since they reunited after parting ways from JYP Entertainment and signing with different agencies. Its charm, for us, has always been how this groovy track blends the members’ wide range of vocal tones. That’s why we’re curious as to how JAY B will put a solo spin on it.

“FAME”

JAY B’s SOMO: FUME EP features a star-studded list of collaborators, and while each track is beautiful in tits own right, “FAME” easily became one of the standouts for us. It’s chic and upbeat, plus the lively bassline makes it addicting.

JUNNY’s playful tone matches and bounces well with JAY B’s laidback sound.

“go UP”

Play Video

Our go-to feel-good song! The track begins with this narration: “This is how we gettin’ funky in Seoul, South Korea” – and it delivers! JAY B brings out all his funkiness in “go UP”: the brass and percussions are not overbearing, his falsettos and ad libs are refreshing to hear.

It’s fun, catchy, and just full of positive energy that we’re sure that attendees of Tape: Press Pause won’t be able to stop themselves from dancing!

How about you, which songs would you want to hear live? – Rappler.com