Post Malone in Manila concert review: Playful, shameless, vulnerable

It’s 8:15-ish: after a few false starts, with the audience cheering for the crew walking in and out of the stage for sound check, the lights abruptly go out, and an all-female string quartet comes into view – afloat in yellow spotlight, monochrome in larger-than-life screens, playing in minor chords. Then, a wash of flood lights, a curtain of smoke, and towers of pyrotechnics welcome Post Malone as he enters stage left, the band revving up as he arrives towards the center. The If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d be Crying tour erupted in the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, September 18, more dramatically than I had anticipated, going off with tracks “Better Now” and “Wow.” before Post Malone introduced himself.

My first encounter with Post Malone was on an episode of Hot Ones. His face then was still fresh, without any ink. While eating boneless chicken wings, he acknowledged Guitar Hero as his impetus to learning to play the guitar, instead of playing on an actual guitar. This roundabout approach struck me as something very Gen Z — born into a world of technology, their learning shaped and accessed through the internet and video games, an insistence on some self-reliance through online platforms. In fact, he uploaded his first single, “White Iverson,” on his Soundcloud account, and wound up signing a record deal because of it.

I listened to his first album, Stoney, on loop for a day while cleaning my room, and then for another week. I was surprised I liked his album, not so much for the music, but for his musicality — how the songs were arranged, the layering of synth samples and vocal harmonies, and the choice of strings and beats that set up the atmosphere for the listener to step into. His choruses always have hooks, and he doesn’t stay in a single melody too long, often switching up his phrasing after every several bars, giving his songs a sense of motion in the face of repetition. This guy obviously knows how to write music. He can carry a tune, too. His songs do not make a listener wait, but rather anticipate. His first track (“Broken Whiskey Glass”), for instance, enters with a dramatic hawk squawk on just the second beat, accompanied by strings, before his voice approaches, first a distant echo in the fourth bar.

As much as the production and arrangement of the songs piqued me, their themes got old too fast. Sure, his vocabulary and slant rhymes can be impressive, but there was too much hubris (perhaps masking his insecurity), a fixation on a certain idea of success, a certain aspiration of a rock ‘n roll lifestyle, that became too exhausting. Perhaps because he was a young 21, or because I was on a new life cycle at 28. There were distinct glimpses of rumination and honesty, though, a repressed awareness that this kind of winning is transient and at times barbed. Such is his last track, “Feeling Whitney,” where one can imagine that Post Malone has been in your room for a while, stoned, comfortable, and vulnerable enough to light his third cigarette, and he’s not playing for you anymore, but to soothe himself: ain’t always broken but here’s to hoping —

And so, I thought, just you wait, this guy, after he’s grown up a little, peeled off a little, lived a little more. But till then, I felt that the spirited production of songs was squandered on his immature flexes. So I shelved Post Malone for seven years. And now, 30 awards, four albums, three diamond singles, and a daughter later, he was set to perform in Manila for the first time, and I was presented with an opportunity to see him. I couldn’t wait any longer. I couldn’t resist pulling him out of my dusty music library. The absurdity of attending a live concert amidst a pandemic was not lost on me, but I couldn’t bring myself to say no. Among the ripples of bobbing heads I was part of in the floor area, only two of us were masked.

Post Malone was a contradiction of his almost vulgarly-adorned songs, wearing an outfit so casual he was largely underdressed for an audience who attended all well-turned out — a Micah Parsons (11) football jersey, torn jorts held by a leopard belt, white tube socks peeking above white high-top sneakers. By his eleventh song (“Over Now”), he had stripped to a white sando while drinking from a red beer cup, though he hardly looked exposed with his heavy sleeves of tattoos.

CHEERS. Post Malone toasts the audience. Karize Uy/Rappler

It was a solid, jam-packed 24-song set, the first part of which included songs “Zack and Codeine,” “Goodbyes,” and “Mourning,” all with their sprightly melodies. You could tell Post Malone was finally in the zone on the seventh song, “I Like You,” as he boogied, twisted, and spun around during an instrumental section, the crowd cheering him on.

Everyone held up their phones to record that and other moments, later to be turned into content. It can’t be helped, I thought in resignation, although I really wish it could. A concert through a small rectangular screen is a watered-down experience, although I understand the desire to replay it after the buzz is over. I myself was guilty of doing the same thing, for documentation purposes, and I chided myself to put down my devices after taking enough photographs; I don’t want to miss any more. “Jonestown” signaled a shift to a darker mood, songs like “Take What You Want” and “rockstar” heavy with bass and minor chords that Post Malone combined with growls. Ozzy Osbourne would have approved.

FIRE AND PHONES. The audience captures every moment of Post Malone’s concert. Karize Uy/Rappler

Throughout the show, Post Malone was lavish with his thank-yous and i-love-yous and heart signs, peppered, of course, with innumerable f-bombs. He asked several times if everyone was doing alright and having fun, and every time, we all answered yes with our screams and applause. Towards the bottom half of his set, he asked if he could play slower songs for us. One fan named Dia was lucky enough to play the guitar for him on “Stay,” albeit at a much slower tempo, yet he did not rush her, singing “don’t break your back for me.”

In his most stripped down and insecure lines is where Post Malone was most potent: “Feeling Whitney (where he smoked his first cigarette),” “Overdrive,” “I Fall Apart.” That bouncing-leg-under-the-table sort of vibrato sung and sustained with such emotion, perhaps desperation, as he crumpled to the ground, head in his hands. He was “drawn to the deep end” in those songs, and we were down there with him. We sang back to him. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who had to stifle some sobs.

The only song that felt to me misplaced was “Candy Paint.” “Enough is Enough,” his newest single that holds a more self-reflective outlook, would have been a better choice to nestle between “Circles” and “Too Young,” to wind down the set towards fan-favorite songs. Post Malone introduced “Too Young” by reminiscing on his 18-year-old self, back when he wrote the song, and how its message holds much truer now that he is a father at 28. I realized, too, that perhaps being 27 had been on his mind, the cursed age that collected away many artists too soon.

That he had crossed that bridge this year must have been elating, and it showed throughout the whole concert. There wasn’t any moment when Post Malone was not ON. His voice endured, sometimes sweet, sometimes defiant, sometimes breaking out in screams. He committed completely into every song, matching the mood with his moves and energy. To say that he was a dancer would probably be a stretch, but he was a good mover in his own right — hopping, twisting, and strutting to and fro with his hips swaying side to side. He would be flicking his wrists, hands raised towards the ceiling and the upper-box crowd, with the occasional twerking and squatting.

SING. Post Malone proves to be a standout performer. Karize Uy/Rappler

Other songs found him kneeling and writhing on the floor. His dorky moves would have otherwise looked too clumsy if anybody else did them. Even the band matched his frenzy: shimmying their shoulders to the rhythm, headbangs here and there along ad lib riffs, walking around the stage because they couldn’t sit still. Forget the spectacles that are the fireworks, the smoke, the visual and light effects — it was Post Malone who captured me, all of his six-foot presence working and filling the stage.

Before he finished the set with “Congratulations,” Post Malone gave a message of encouragement, to love and express ourselves, and to never be scared to reach out to someone who needs a hug and a hand. It was irrefutable that the way he connected with his fans was genuine, almost intimate. His gratitude was unabashed, his playfulness onstage so shameless and vulnerable one could almost imagine nobody was watching him, much less hundreds, thousands of people. And yet his manner was so self-effacing, checking in if everyone was having a good time, remembering to give credit to his band, whose chemistry among themselves and between Post Malone lifted the whole performance. Sometimes it seems as if they were playing to each other, and not to us. He closed the show with an encore of the much-loved “Sunflower” and “Chemical,” more thank-yous and i-love-yous both to the crowd and his band, and signed off with his real name: “I’m Austin Richard Post.” – Rappler.com