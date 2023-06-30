Congratulations! Post Malone heading to Manila in September 

The rapper and singer is bringing his 'If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' tour to Manila!

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, because rapper-singer Post Malone is coming to the Philippines!

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Friday, June 30, that additional dates of Post Malone’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour and its Asian leg will include a stop in the Philippines.

The American musician is set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on September 18. Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced, with Live Nation Philippines stating that this information will be released soon.

Aside from the Manila concert, the Asian leg of the rapper’s tour will include stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Post Malone rose to fame in 2015 with his breakthrough single, “White Iverson” and became known for other hits like “Circles” and “Congratulations.” Post Malone has also collaborated with artists for other hit songs like “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “I Like You” with Doja Cat, and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, which was featured in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.