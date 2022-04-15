PSY to release new album after almost 5 years

MANILA, Philippines – He’s making a comeback! South Korean rapper and singer PSY, best known for his hits “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman,” is releasing his first full-length album in nearly five years on April 29 at 6 pm, South Korea time (5 pm Manila time).

The upcoming album will be PSY’s ninth. The chart-topping global artist, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, April 14. Prior to the announcement, he also shared a clip of his 2013 concert, where he was talking about the “next song” that would follow his breakout hit, “Gangnam Style.” Speaking in Korean, PSY said back then that he knew many of his fans would have “high expectations for [his] next hit song.”

“To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than ‘Champion’ with the release of ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012. What I’m trying to say is, perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style,’ maybe in 2022,” he added.

PSY’s last full-length album was 4X2=8, which was released in 2017 under YG Entertainment. Two years later, in 2019, PSY left YG Entertainment and founded his own label called P Nation, which carries popular Korean-American rapper Jessi, HyunA, and ex-PENTAGON member Dawn, among other artists. – Rappler.com