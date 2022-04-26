PSY to release new single ‘That That’ produced by Suga of BTS

COLLAB. PSY is releasing a new single 'That That', produced by BTS' Suga.

Are you PSY-ched? PSY's first new single with Suga is debuting on Friday, along with a music video!

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, April 26, “Gangnam Style” singer PSY announced the release of his new single “That That,” which is produced by rapper Suga of BTS.

The highly-awaited single is set to debut on Friday, April 29, accompanied by a music video. It is part of his upcoming full-length album PSY 9th.

The rapper and singer first announced the release of his new full-length album PSY 9th on April 14. The album is set to be released on Friday, April 29, at 6 pm, South Korea time (5 pm Manila time). PSY 9th is the South Korean music icon’s ninth studio album and his first album under his label P Nation, following Psy’s 4×2=8 album, which was released in 2017 under his previous agency YG Entertainment.

The announcement of his new single came with three separate promotional materials, which include the cover photo of the song, a video where PSY is seen running towards the camera in a cowboy outfit with guitar instrumentals in the background, and lastly, a short interview video with both PSY and Suga about their journey of working together.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” PSY shared in the video. Suga then adds that he initially felt nervous to work with PSY, given that PSY is “someone who’s so well-respected in the business.” But the two agreed that they both felt like they were friends throughout the whole process.

“[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap,” PSY admitted. “We became besties in a way,” the BTS member cheerfully joked.

PSY, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, also dropped a series of teasers of the rest of the album’s other songs over the last few days, such as Celeb featuring former Miss A member Bae Suzy, Happier with K-R&B singer Crush, and Ganji with Korean-American rapper Jessi, among others.

PSY rose to popularity in 2012 with cult-favorite song “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman” in 2013. He left his former agency YG Entertainment in 2018 and later on created his own company P Nation in 2019, which houses Jessi, HyunA, Heize, and Crush. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.