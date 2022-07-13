R. Kelly’s alleged victim Joycelyn Savage introduces herself as his fiancée

R. Kelly walks inside the Criminal Court Building as he arrives for a hearing on eleven new counts of criminal sexual abuse, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 6, 2019.

'We have a very special connection and are deeply in love,' she writes

MANILA, Philippines – Musician R. Kelly is apparently engaged to his alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage, Savage herself said in a letter sent to District Court Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of his sentencing on June 29.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which obtained a copy of the letter, Savage insisted that she was not Kelly’s victim, and asked the court for leniency.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancée. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she said.

“My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him,” she continued.

“It breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself, which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court,” she said.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29, following the R&B singer’s conviction for racketeering and sex crimes.

The sentencing came after several accusers spoke up about how Kelly promised to mentor them and help further their showbiz careers, only to sexually abuse them.

Kelly has been in jail since July 2019. – Rappler.com