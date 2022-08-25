Rapper Be’O to perform in Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines – POPstival 2022 just got bigger, with Be’O confirmed to be part of the concert’s lineup.

Concert promoter Neuwave Events announced on Wednesday, August 24, that the South Korean rapper-songwriter is one of the performers for POPstival 2022, which is set to take place at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay on October 21.

Better than your LV! 👜



Get ready to count the stars! 🌌 Be'O is coming to Manila for the #POPstival2022 on Oct. 21 at the CCP Open Grounds, Pasay City! See you there 우산(umbrella)!



Will drop more ✨ in the coming days. Any guesses? #Neuwave #POPstival2022 pic.twitter.com/btRFQSJtPK — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 24, 2022

The upcoming music event, which will bring together a line-up of K-pop and P-pop stars, previously announced that soloist Hyolyn and groups Brave Girls and VIVIZ will also be part of the festival.

Other details such as prices and ticketing dates have yet to be announced.

Be’O joined the 10th season of the rap competition show Show Me The Money in 2021. His hits include “Counting Stars,” “Limousine,” “Bipolar,” and “Without You.” – Rappler.com