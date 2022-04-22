Music
k-pop

Rapper B.I. to return with ‘global album project’ in 2022

B.I.'s Instagram page

The South Korean singer-rapper and former iKON member teases a new album with a grungy, cyberpunk aesthetic

MANILA, Philippines – B.I is making a comeback! On Thursday, April 21, the South Korean singer-rapper posted a mysterious video announcement on his Youtube channel that teased a “global album project” in 2022. 

The teaser contains themes of a cyberpunk, grungy aesthetic, which fans have speculated to be the visual aesthetic of the upcoming album. The teaser also revealed the name of the project, Love or Loved (LOL), as well as the plans under the project – a pre-release single and two EPs. Additional details will be announced soon. 

The initial plans for a global album project that includes singles, EPs, and tours, were first revealed back in February when the musician signed a deal with United States talent-based management Wasserman. 

Aside from that, the former iKON member is also being managed for North and South America promotions by Tom Windish, who is also Billie Eilish’s agent. 

The last time B.I last released music was back in November 2021 with his half-album Cosmos which included six tracks, including the title track of the same name. Prior to that, the artist debuted with his solo album Waterfall in June of the same year, in which he collaborated with K-pop vocalist Lee Hi and rapper Tablo of Epik High.

B.I was the former leader of South Korean group iKON. In 2019, he left the group after allegedly using illegal drugs. He later on debuted as a solo artist in 2021.  – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com 

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.

