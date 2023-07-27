Rapper Ez Mil partners with Eminem, Dr. Dre for record deals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Ez Mil will be working with legendary rappers Dr. Dre and Eminem as the Filipino-American rapper signs a record deal with major labels Eminem’s Shady Records, Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

Ez Mil – whose real name is Ezekiel Miller – announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 26, tagging the record labels. He shared a photo of him alongside both rappers.

Shady Records’ Facebook page also posted, writing: “Still Aftermath! Back at it with Dr. Dre to sign the incredibly talented Ez Mil…”

On Shady Records’ website, Dr. Dre expressed his excitement on working with the Philippine-born rapper.

“I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work.”

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been, and it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together,” Eminem added.

“But I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.”

Ez Mil, who was born in Olangapo, now lives in the US, and is set to release his new album DU4LI7Y: REDUX in August with new single “Realest” featuring Eminem. He rose to fame in 2021 after his performance of “Panalo (Trap Carinosa)” on the Wish Bus USA went viral. The song however met online backlash following historical inaccuracies about Lapu-Lapu. – Rappler.com