LOOK: Red Velvet lands in Manila ahead of concert

RED VELVET. The girl group arrives in Manila ahead of their concert.

The group is set to perform at the Mall of Asia arena on July 22

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino ReVeluvs! Red Velvet has landed in Manila ahead of their concert on Friday, July 22.

In photos posted on the Instagram of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday, July 21, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy are seen walking through the airport in comfy plane clothes while surrounded by security.

The girl group is set to hold their concert BE YOU: The World Will Adjust at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

The show will also feature P-pop acts BGYO, BINI, and Lady Pipay.

The group made their debut in August 2014, and became known for hits like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Psycho.” They visited Manila in 2019 and headlined K-pop World Music Festival 2019.

They released their comeback album The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm in March 2022. – Rappler.com