WATCH: Red Velvet stuns in enchanting ‘Feel My Rhythm’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group Red Velvet made their highly-anticipated comeback on Monday, March 21, with the release of the music video for “Feel My Rhythm.”

The music video sees the members of Red Velvet transforming into “spring queens” as they showcase their lively vocal charms and powerful trap beats.

“We shot the music video like an opera,” Joy said in a press conference, according to The Korea Herald. “If you look at it, some people appear wearing masks like the characters in operas, and there are also oil-painted animations in the clip. The video is a mixture of catchy classics and elements, and I think it’s a video that you would want to keep watch.”

“Feel My Rhythm” serves as the title track of the group’s newest mini-album The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm. SM Entertainment has earlier announced that the album has exceeded the 510,000 pre-order sales mark.

The members added that the new release signals a “fresh start” for the group. “But the spring season reminded us of something new, a new start, so this time, we thought it could be a season with heart-fluttering emotions,” Wendy said.

The six-track album also has several dance, R&B, and ballad tracks with the following titles: “Rainbow Halo,” “Beg For Me,” “Bamboleo,” “Good, Bad, Ugly,” and “In My Dreams.”

The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm marks Red Velvet’s latest comeback following the release of Queendom in August 2021.

Red Velvet – composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy – made their debut in August 2014. They are known for tracks like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.” – Rappler.com