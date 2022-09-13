WATCH: Red Velvet’s Seulgi drops chilling teaser for solo album 

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, Reveluvs! Red Velvet released on Tuesday, September 13, the official trailer for Seulgi’s solo album 28 Reasons.

Aside from the album’s official logo and teaser photos, a quick video clip was also released. In it, Seulgi is seen in several chilling situations, leading fans to speculate that the album will have a dark concept.

“‘All-rounder Queen’ Red Velvet Seulgi is making her solo debut,” they wrote. The six-track album is slated for an October 4 release.

28 Reasons marks Seulgi’s debut as a solo artist. Prior to this upcoming album, Seulgi has released “Always,” an OST for the 2019 series The Crowned Clown. In July 2020, she and fellow Red Velvet member Irene formed a subunit and released the mini-album Monster.

Seulgi is the third Red Velvet member to release a solo album following Wendy and Joy, who both released solo albums in 2021.

Since their debut in 2014, Red Velvet has released numerous hits such as “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” and “Psycho.” Their latest album, The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, was released in March. – Rappler.com