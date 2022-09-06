Red Velvet’s Seulgi to release solo album in October ￼

SEULGI. The Red Velvet member is gearing up for her solo debut.

MANILA, Philippines – Red Velvet’s Seulgi is debuting as a solo artist this October, SM Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

“Seulgi is preparing for her first solo album with the aim of an October release. Please show lots of interest,” a representative from SM Entertainment said, according to a Soompi report.

Other details about Seulgi’s debut album have yet to be announced.

Prior to this upcoming solo album, Seulgi has released “Always,” an OST for the 2019 series The Crowned Clown. In July 2020, she and fellow Red Velvet member Irene formed a subunit and released the mini-album Monster.

Seulgi is the third Red Velvet member to release a solo album following Wendy and Joy, who both released solo albums in 2021.

Since their debut in 2014, Red Velvet has released numerous hits such as “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” and “Psycho.” Their latest album, The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, was released in March. – Rappler.com