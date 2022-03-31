Red Velvet’s Seulgi tests positive for COVID-19

The singer is currently in self-isolation to control the spread of the virus

MANILA, Philippines – Seulgi of popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet tested positive for COVID-19, SM Entertainment confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, March 30.

The singer has completed the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine and is not exhibiting any symptoms. Seulgi is currently in self-isolation and is withdrawing from any activities in the meantime.

Fellow Red Velvet member Wendy’s results from a self-testing kit were negative, but she will also take an additional PCR test for confirmation.

Due to the circumstances, Red Velvet’s scheduled events, such as their music broadcast appearance on M Countdown on Thursday, March 31, and Music Bank on Friday, April 1, have been canceled.

Their upcoming concert, 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue, initially set for March 19 and 20, was also postponed when Red Velvet members Irene, Joy, and Yeri tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Their seventh mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, was released on March 21 and sold 443,922 copies the first week. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.