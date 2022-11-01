Music
LISTEN: Remembering Danny Javier through Apo Hiking Society’s greatest hits

APO HIKING SOCIETY. The band has released hundreds of songs over a career spanning four decades.

As those who loved Apo Hiking Society mourn Danny’s loss, here are some of the band’s greatest hits, to remember his legacy

MANILA, Philippines – Few Filipino music acts have been as prolific as the Apo Hiking Society. 

Having released over 20 studio albums and hundreds of songs over a career spanning four decades, the legendary trio, made up of Danny Javier, Jim Paredes, and Boboy Garovillo, brought life and depth to OPM.

Their music – a distinct kind of upbeat, crooning pop – has been covered by artists across genres, spawned a jukebox musical and film, and, decades later, can still be heard everywhere. Even if you do not know Apo Hiking Society, you will know at least one of their songs.

Danny, the band’s lead vocalist, died on Monday, October 31, prompting his longtime bandmate Boboy to say, “My friend lives on in his music.”

As those who loved Apo Hiking Society mourn Danny’s loss, here are some of the band’s greatest hits, to remember his legacy:

‘When I Met You’
‘Panalangin’
‘Batang-Bata Ka Pa’
‘Pumapatak Ang Ulan’
‘Yakap sa Dilim’
‘Ewan’
‘Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo’
‘Kabilugan ng Buwan’
‘Blue Jeans’
‘Awit ng Barkada’
