RM and Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19

BTS. Two more members of the K-pop group, Jin and RM, test positive for COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines – Two more BTS members, RM and Jin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, December 25.

BTS’ management BIGHIT music made the announcement in a statement on Weverse.

According to the statement, RM returned to South Korea from the United States on December 17, tested negative on arrival, and entered mandatory self-quarantine at home. He was underwent RT-PCR testing on December 25, his scheduled release date, however, it turned out positive. He is currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Jin returned to South Korea on December 6. He took an RT-PCR test on arrival, underwent mandatory self-quarantine, and also tested negative before release.

He took a test when he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on the afternoon of the 25th, and received a positive result in the evening. He is experiencing mild symptoms including a light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment in his home.

The two tested positive just days after their fellow member SUGA was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from the US. SUGA is also asymptomatic.

The K-pop group is currently on a break over the holidays – their first time off since 2019.

South Korea currently counts 602,045 COVID-19 cases, after 5,842 cases were confirmed on December 25. – Rappler.com