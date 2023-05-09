LOOK: Sam Smith is coming to Manila 

The 'Unholy' singer is coming back to the Philippines after five years!

MANILA, Philippines – British singer Sam Smith is bringing their GLORIA concert tour to the Philippines.

The pop star announced on Monday, May 8, their Asia stops, which include a one-night concert in Manila.

Smith is set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 21.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, they’ll also be holding shows in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, and Singapore.

The GLORIA concert will serve as Smith’s third show in the Philippines. They last performed in the country in October 2018 for the The Thrill of It All concert tour.

Smith released GLORIA, their fourth studio album, in January. They’re also known for their songs “Unholy,” “Dancing with a Stranger,” “Lay Me Down,” “I’m Not the Only One,” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.” – Rappler.com