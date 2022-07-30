LOOK: Sandara Park surprises Filipino fans as she performs with GOT7’s BamBam at K-pop Masterz

Sandara watches from the audience until BamBam calls her up onstage

MANILA, Philippines – The crowd at the K-pop Masterz concert on Friday, July 29, were in for a surprise as Sandara Park came onstage to perform the 2NE1 classic “I Don’t Care.”

Sandara was not on the concert’s original lineup but was in the audience to support GOT7’s BamBam. Before BamBam’s set ended, he called her up onstage, where she proceeded to sing “I Don’t Care.”

Sandara later tweeted photos of her and BamBam backstage, saying “Grabe~!! What a totally unexpected day todayyy~!!! Came here to support my dear brother [Bambam] and I ended up performing on stage.”

Grabe~!!! 😱 What a totally unexpected day todayyy~!!! Came here to support my dear brother @bambam1a and I ended up performing on stage 🤣 nag enjoy ba kayo?! Sana nag enjoy kayo!!! Thank you Bambam~!!! 😀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rRHb9XtoH5 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) July 29, 2022

She said that the moment was totally unplanned and that she wasn’t even dressed for it.

“Actually, hindi talaga ako special guest sa show. Came here just to support and watch lang talaga dapat. Kaya wala ako dalang damit pang stage. Puro beach wear lang dala ko ahahaha,“ she said.

(I really was not a special guest at the show. I came her just to support and really just watch. I didn’t bring clothes for the stage. I only brought beach wear.)

“But I had so much fun!!! Nakakamiss noh…sana makabalik ulit ako (I’ve really missed it. I hope I can come back),” she said.

Sandara was a member of pioneering K-pop girl group 2NE1 but before that, she was already famous in the Philippines, finishing in second place on the reality talent search Star Circle Quest.

Aside from Sandara and BamBam, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and boy band TREASURE also performed at K-pop Masterz. – Rappler.com