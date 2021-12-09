Overtaking ‘Butter,’ SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

SB19. The P-pop group tops the Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart for the week of December 11.

The milestone for the P-pop group also marks the first time for any musical act to replace K-pop sensation BTS

MANILA, Philippines – SB19 continues to make waves internationally as their song “Bazinga” placed first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, overtaking BTS’ “Butter.”

Billboard announced on Wednesday, December 8 that the hit song from the P-pop group climbed its way to number one in the December 11-dated chart, after placing eighth last week.

SB19‘s “Bazinga” jumps from No. 8 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dec. 11-dated weekly #HotTrendingSongs chart, powered by Twitter, leading for the first time. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/liCRyRSH94 — billboard (@billboard) December 7, 2021

“The song reigns with 1.5 million Twitter mentions (up 67%) in the tracking week, which ran from Friday, November 26, through Thursday, December 2, and earns SB19 its first No. 1 on any chart,” Billboard said.

The milestone for the P-pop group also marks the first time for any musical act to replace K-pop sensation BTS, which had been leading the chart for six weeks with their songs “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

“Bazinga” is followed by BTS’ “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” Stray Kids’ “Christmas EveL,” and Dimash Kudaibergen’s “Fly Away” in the top five.

The #HotTrendingSongs, Powered by Twitter top 10 (chart dated Dec. 11, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 7, 2021

The Twitter-powered chart is a real-time tracking of the most mentioned songs on the social media platform across the globe. “Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to,” Billboard said.

Following the news, SB19 took to social media to express their gratitude to their fans, the A’TIN. Using the lyrics from “Bazinga,” they wrote, “I’M FIRE I LINGERRRR YEAH! Wow! Thank you A’TIN for bringing us to the Top Spot on the Billboard #HotTrendingSongs.”

SB19 released the music video for “Bazinga” in October 2021. In April, the five-piece group also made history as the first Filipino act to be nominated for the Top Social Artist category at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. – Rappler.com