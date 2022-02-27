SB19, BINI to perform live at 2022 PPOP Convention

PPOP CONVENTION. SB19 and BINI are among the first P-pop acts to be revealed as part of the concert's lineup of performers.

Who else do you want to see in this year's PPOP Convention?

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, P-pop fans! The 2022 PPOP Convention is happening on April 9-10, 2022 and will feature live performance from some of the country’s biggest and brightest P-pop acts.

Dubbed as the “ultimate fan gathering and celebration of Pinoy Pop culture and music,” the two-day event will be held at the New Frontier Theater and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

✨Experience TWO days of exciting activities with your co-PPop fans and performances from your favorite PPop artists!



Line up reveal VERY soon! Sino-sino hula mo?



🔔Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @PPOPCONVENTION #2022PPOPCON #PPOPRise2022 pic.twitter.com/s8cgSBFuTG — PPOPCON (@PPOPCONVENTION) February 21, 2022

The first day will feature a convention from 10 am to 8pm at the New Frontier Theater, while the second day will also have a convention but will be capped off with the live concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which will run from 3 pm to 7 pm. Details about the activities in the convention have yet to be announced.

The event started unveiling their lineup of artists on Saturday, February 26, revealing that SB19, BINI, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play will be performing live.

After the reveal, the respective groups started inviting their fans for the event. “PPOP RISE,” 1st. One said in a tweet. Aside from the initial four acts, the event teased that more artists will be announced in the coming days.

On social media, fans have started anticipating the full lineup, as the 2022 PPOP Convention is the first to gather several P-pop groups in one live event since the pandemic started.

The organizers have yet to announce ticket details. – Rappler.com